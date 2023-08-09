'You love the guys next to you': New LEO motto helping ACE win in the locker room and on the field

But loving each other is something the Gryphons talk about quite a bit now, and it's all thanks to one of Hatcher's former players at Mount de Sales, Indiana University quarterback Dexter Williams II.



"He came home after he had been up there for a few months and brought me a shirt that said 'LEO' on it," Hatcher said. "I said, 'What is LEO?' and he said, 'Coach, you wouldn't believe how impactful LEO is on our football team. Everyone on our team loves each other. If you don't, you're not allowed in the locker room.'"



Now, LEO is at the center of the Gryphons' culture, which Coach Hatcher admits was missing when he was hired at ACE last year.



"When I first came here, the program was really new, so we had not had an opportunity to really build culture yet," Hatcher said. "We've really focused on that the last two years."

"I felt like a lot of individuals rather than a team," senior quarterback Kaleb Scarbary said. "You don't really know how crucial that is until you get it and you realize how much things change. We were definitely missing that before, and it's great to have it now."



Banners, t-shirts and wristbands remind the Gryphons of their new motto.

But what is LEO, after all, and why does it matter?



"It's a lot easier to fight for the guy next to you on Friday nights when he feels like family and feels like a brother," Scarbary said.