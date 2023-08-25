LIVE UPDATES: Central Georgia high school football scores

MACON, Ga. — It is that time of year again. Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week 2 action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia.
Here are your high school football scores for August 25.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Houston County, Perry
Peach County, Northside
Griffin, Veterans
Dacula , Jones County
Putnam County, Baldwin
Dodge County, West Laurens
Southwest, Westside
GMC, ACE
Hawkinsville, Rutland
Wilcox County, Bleckley County
Irwin County, Dooly County
Jenkins County, Johnson County
Westfield, Stratford
Clinch County, Macon County
Gatewood, Trinity-Dublin
Calhoun, Windsor
Brentwood, Mount de Sales
Parklane Academy, FPD
Westlake, Crisp
Lovejoy, Jackson
Mary Persons, Spalding
Pike County, Jasper County
Upson Lee, Lamar County
Fitzgerald, Turner County
Jeff Davis, Pierce County
Sumter, Westover
Tombs County, Wheeler County
Beach, Vidalia
Washington County, Swainsboro
Crawford County, Taylor County
Montgomery County, Warren County
Telfair County, Lanier
Bryan County, Treutlen
Harlem, Hancock Central
Twiggs County, Portal
Tattnall, St. Anne Pacelli
Terrell, Piedmont
John Milledge Academy, Canton Academy
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT
RELATED: Football Friday Night: Which team surprised the crew in week 1? Who will win the HoCo-Perry game?
RELATED: 13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Two of our top 5 teams are set to square off in week 2
RELATED: Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison highlight college football's AP preseason All-American squad
Watch Football Friday Night on the 13WMAZ+ app available on your Roku and Firestick TV devices. The show airs on the stream and is available rewatch on demand throughout the week.