x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

LIVE UPDATES: Central Georgia high school football scores

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates on Football Friday Night.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — It is that time of year again. Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week 2 action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. 

Here are your high school football scores for August 25.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Houston County, Perry

Peach County,  Northside

Griffin,  Veterans

Dacula , Jones County

Putnam County,  Baldwin

Dodge County,  West Laurens

Southwest, Westside

GMC, ACE

Hawkinsville, Rutland

Wilcox County, Bleckley County

Irwin County, Dooly County

Jenkins County, Johnson County 

Westfield, Stratford

Clinch County,  Macon County

Gatewood, Trinity-Dublin

Calhoun, Windsor

Brentwood,  Mount de Sales

Parklane Academy, FPD

Westlake,  Crisp

Lovejoy, Jackson

Mary Persons, Spalding

Pike County, Jasper County

Upson Lee, Lamar County

Fitzgerald, Turner County

Jeff Davis, Pierce County

Sumter, Westover

Tombs County, Wheeler County

Beach, Vidalia

Washington County, Swainsboro

Crawford County, Taylor County

Montgomery County, Warren County

Telfair County, Lanier

Bryan County,  Treutlen

Harlem, Hancock Central

Twiggs County, Portal

Tattnall, St. Anne Pacelli

Terrell, Piedmont 

John Milledge Academy,  Canton Academy 

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

RELATED: Football Friday Night: Which team surprised the crew in week 1? Who will win the HoCo-Perry game?

RELATED: 13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Two of our top 5 teams are set to square off in week 2

RELATED: Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison highlight college football's AP preseason All-American squad

Watch Football Friday Night on the 13WMAZ+ app available on your Roku and Firestick TV devices. The show airs on the stream and is available rewatch on demand throughout the week.

Before You Leave, Check This Out