Macon Touchdown Club honors athletes at 2022 Spring Jamboree

Georgia Football Head Coach Kirby Smart was on hand to speak Monday night in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — It was a special night in Macon called for an equally special guest.

On Monday night, the Macon Touchdown Club hosted its annual Spring Jamboree, and Georgia Football Head Coach Kirby Smart was in attendance. Coach Smart spoke to club members and award winners about the importance of discipline during the Bulldogs’ championship run, in front of Central Georgia’s most talented stars.

Below is a full list of Central Georgia athletes who were recognized on Tuesday night.

Super 7

- Vic Burley - DE - Warner Robins High School - Elmo A Richardson Player of the Year

- Zavion Hardy - DE - Tattnall Square Academy

- T.J. Searcy - DL - Upson Lee High School

- Adam Hopkins - WR - Thomas Co. Central High School

- Gabriel Harris - DL - Valdosta High School

- Aaron Gates - ATH - Trinity Christian School

- Jonathan Hughley - OT - Langston Hughes High School



Bobby Gene Sanders Memorial Scholarships

- Grayson Dugger - Jones County High School

- Camden Smith - FPD

- Charlie Morris - Tattnall Square Academy

- Sushrith Panda - Central High School



OrthoGeorgia Back of the Year

- Travion Solomon - Northeast High School



OrthoGeorgia / Bill Turner Lineman of the Year

- Coleman Cauley - FPD



OrthoGeorgia Special Teams Player of the Year

- Evan West - Jones County High School



Marvin Davis Coach of the Year

- Jeremy Wiggins - Northeast High School