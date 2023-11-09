Macon Touchdown Club honors athletes from first month of high school football season

The club held its first meeting of the fall on Monday night at The Methodist Home in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Touchdown Club made its return with the first meeting of the fall on Monday night at The Methodist Home in Macon.

Here are the club's honorees from the first four weeks of the high school football season in Central Georgia.

Week 1

OrthoGeorgia Back of the Week: Marquise Lattner, senior quarterback, Rutland High School (218 YDS, 2 TD in 26-6 win vs. Towers)

OrthoGeorgia Lineman of the Week: Ched Smith, senior linebacker, Jones County High School (11 TKL, 5 AST, TFL, FF vs. Northside)

OrthoGeorgia Special Teams Player of the Week: Garrett Roberts, senior kicker, Howard High School (6-6 PAT, 2 KO for touchbacks in 42-6 win vs. Central)

Week 2

OrthoGeorgia Back of the Week: Antone Johnson, junior running back/safety, Tattnall Square Academy (332 YDS, 4 TD vs. St. Anne-Pacelli)

OrthoGeorgia Lineman of the Week: Brady Lincoln, junior linebacker, First Presbyterian Day School (11 TKL, 4 AST, INT vs. Park Lane Academy)

OrthoGeorgia Special Teams Player of the Week: Christian Spielman, senior safety/kick returner, Central Fellowship Christian Academy (151 YDS, 99-yd kickoff returned for TD in 20-18 win vs. SW Georgia Academy)

Week 3

OrthoGeorgia Back of the Week: Chase Dupree, sophomore quarterback, Southwest High School (15-23, 405 YDS, 3 TD in 54-7 win vs. Pike County)

OrthoGeorgia Back of the Week: Nick Woodford, junior running back, Northeast High School (22 rush, 226 YDS, 2 TD in 27-20 win vs. #1 Fitzgerald)

OrthoGeorgia Lineman of the Week: Christian Hill, junior linebacker, Southwest High School (15 TKL, pass deflection in 54-7 win vs. Pike County)

OrthoGeorgia Special Teams Player of the Week: Tony Mathis, senior defensive back, Westside High School (2 blocked punts returned for TD's in 26-6 win vs. Morrow)

Week 4

OrthoGeorgia Back of the Week: Kaleb Scarbary, senior quarterback, ACE (13-15, 275 YDS, 6 TD in 54-0 win vs. Jordan)

OrthoGeorgia Lineman of the Week: Zelin Pollard, junior linebacker, Howard High School (15 TKL, 2 AST, TFL vs. Harris County)