UGA head football coach Kirby Smart headlined the Macon Touchdown Club Jamboree as the guest speaker. It's the third time he has spoken at the Jamboree.
Here are the athletes who were honored and recognized at the event.
OrthoGeorgia Back of the Year:
- JT Hartage, Senior QB, Mary Persons High
2018 Stats: Completed 147 passes for 2,775 yards, 28 TDs
Rushed for 294 yards and 6 TDs.
OrthoGeorgia/ Bill Turner Co-Lineman of the Year
- Marquez Baxter, Southwest High School
2018 Stats: 110 Tackles, 3 Sacks, 3 INTs, 2 Forced Fumbles
- Trey Bonner, Offensive Lineman, Jones County
2018 Stats: Graded out at 91% and totaled 71 pancake blocks
OrthoGeorgia Special Teams Player of the Year
- Adam Musolf, Tattnall Square Academy
2018 Stats: 32/34 PATs, 3/4 FG, 32 punts for 34.2 yard average
Marvin Davis Coach Of the Year
- Sheddrick Risper, Westside High School
10th year as Seminoles Head Coach, Took team to Sweet 16 in GHSA playoffs.
Bobby Gene Sanders Memorial Scholarship Awards
Micha Hattaway, Mount De Sales Academy
- 4.0 GPA
- 1430 SAT
- 31 ACT
Will Ware, FPD
- 3.75 GPA
- 1180 SAT
- 400 hours of Community Service
Jonathan Siegel, Stratford Academy
- 4.2 GPA
- 1440 SAT
- Performed 100 community service hours
Miles Morris, Tattnall Square Academy
- 4.0 GPA
- 1360 SAT
- 30 ACT
-120 Volunteeer Hours
Xavier Darden, Central High School
- 3.7 GPA
- 1180 SAT
- Volunteers with Meals on Wheels
McKinley Thompson, Stratford Academy
- 4.2 GPA
- SAT 1450
- 32 ACT
- 125 hours of Community Service
Super Seven Players of the Year
- Sergio Allen, Peach County High School
- Justin Harris, Peach County High School
- Amarius Mims Bleckley County High
- Keilyn Tyus, Lamar County
- Daijon Edwards, Colquitt County
Elmo A. Richardson Player of the Year
- Travon Walker Upson Lee
State Coach Of the Year
- Dean Fabrizio Lee County
