UGA head football coach Kirby Smart headlined the Macon Touchdown Club Jamboree as the guest speaker. It's the third time he has spoken at the Jamboree.

Here are the athletes who were honored and recognized at the event.

OrthoGeorgia Back of the Year:

- JT Hartage, Senior QB, Mary Persons High

2018 Stats: Completed 147 passes for 2,775 yards, 28 TDs

Rushed for 294 yards and 6 TDs.

OrthoGeorgia/ Bill Turner Co-Lineman of the Year

- Marquez Baxter, Southwest High School

2018 Stats: 110 Tackles, 3 Sacks, 3 INTs, 2 Forced Fumbles

- Trey Bonner, Offensive Lineman, Jones County

2018 Stats: Graded out at 91% and totaled 71 pancake blocks

OrthoGeorgia Special Teams Player of the Year

- Adam Musolf, Tattnall Square Academy

2018 Stats: 32/34 PATs, 3/4 FG, 32 punts for 34.2 yard average

Marvin Davis Coach Of the Year

- Sheddrick Risper, Westside High School

10th year as Seminoles Head Coach, Took team to Sweet 16 in GHSA playoffs.

Bobby Gene Sanders Memorial Scholarship Awards

Micha Hattaway, Mount De Sales Academy

- 4.0 GPA

- 1430 SAT

- 31 ACT

Will Ware, FPD

- 3.75 GPA

- 1180 SAT

- 400 hours of Community Service

Jonathan Siegel, Stratford Academy

- 4.2 GPA

- 1440 SAT

- Performed 100 community service hours

Miles Morris, Tattnall Square Academy

- 4.0 GPA

- 1360 SAT

- 30 ACT

-120 Volunteeer Hours

Xavier Darden, Central High School

- 3.7 GPA

- 1180 SAT

- Volunteers with Meals on Wheels

McKinley Thompson, Stratford Academy

- 4.2 GPA

- SAT 1450

- 32 ACT

- 125 hours of Community Service

Super Seven Players of the Year

- Sergio Allen, Peach County High School

- Justin Harris, Peach County High School

- Amarius Mims Bleckley County High

- Keilyn Tyus, Lamar County

- Daijon Edwards, Colquitt County

Elmo A. Richardson Player of the Year

- Travon Walker Upson Lee

State Coach Of the Year

- Dean Fabrizio Lee County

