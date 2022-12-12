Northside head coach Chad Alligood announces his resignation after three seasons

Alligood finishes with a 21-15 record as head coach of the Eagles with three straight playoff appearances.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After three seasons at Northside High School, head coach Chad Alligood announced his resignation on Monday.

Alligood released a statement on Twitter announcing he was stepping down as the head coach of the football team.

He served as an assistant coach at Northside before a stint at Washington Wilkes before returning to Northside and taking over as the head coach in 2020.

“I have been blessed in so many ways during my coaching career. Not many can say their dreams become a reality but mine did in 2020 when I was named head football coach at Northside High School,” the statement said. “Today I am resigning as the head football coach at Northside High School.”

During his three seasons at the helm, Alligood guided the Eagles to three straight playoff appearances including a spot in the quarterfinals in 2021.

The Eagles' record under Alligood was 21-15 including a 7-5 record in 2022 including an upset victory over state powerhouse, Lee County.