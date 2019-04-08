The high school football season kicks off later this month, and teams are starting their preparations for the 2019 season but that also includes reaching out to their communities and making sure they are also hyped for the Friday night lights.

Over at Perry high school, the Panthers football team held their 2nd annual Media Day event with fun activities for the fans.

Elementary kids met the entire football team, cheerleaders, asked for autographs, and could take pictures.

Once the fans had their poster signed by everyone, they could head out to the field, and see what it would be like to play for the Panthers one day, or run through a bounce house. Head football coach Kevin Smith said it was just a fun event for everyone who came out and show off their panther pride.

"They are our future. And we want our future Panthers growing up wanting to be Panthers," Smith said. "We want them to come over here and be a part of us and we want to get to know them. It's community involvement and it's also exciting because we get to kick off a new football season."