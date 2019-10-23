MACON, Ga. — Avery: What's going on guys, Avery Braxton here alongside Malique Frazier with another Prep Talk.
Malique is a senior QB at Southwest High School. We're going to get to know him in about 50, 60 seconds or so with some rapid fire questions.
Malique, you ready?
Malique: Yes.
Avery: First question. Malique, you just moved from receiver to QB. So I'll ask you, who's your favorite QB?
Malique: Cam Newton is my favorite QB.
Avery: Why is that?
Malique: Because he's a good role model and a good player.
Avery: What about on the college level?
Malique: Jake Fromm,
Avery: OK, the hometown kid. Do you think aliens exist? Why or why not?
Malique: No, it's not realistic.
Avery: It's not realistic to you? Nobody up there in the stars?
Malique: No.
Avery: OK, he says we're here all by ourselves. If you could have any wild animal as a pet, what would you pick?
Malique: Tiger.
Avery: Why is that?
Malique: Because that's what I want.
Avery: If you could be president for a day? What would you change?
Malique: I would change everything around Bibb County and like everything else.
Avery: Nothing would be the same?
Malique: Yeah, nothing would be the same.
Avery: Well, we are at the end. This has been another Prep Talk. Avery Braxton with Malique Frazier. We'll see you next time.
