MACON, Ga. — Avery: What's going on guys, Avery Braxton here alongside Malique Frazier with another Prep Talk.

Malique is a senior QB at Southwest High School. We're going to get to know him in about 50, 60 seconds or so with some rapid fire questions.

Malique, you ready?


Malique: Yes.

Avery: First question. Malique, you just moved from receiver to QB. So I'll ask you, who's your favorite QB?

Malique: Cam Newton is my favorite QB.

Avery: Why is that?

Malique: Because he's a good role model and a good player.

Avery: What about on the college level?

Malique: Jake Fromm,

Avery: OK, the hometown kid. Do you think aliens exist? Why or why not?

Malique: No, it's not realistic.

Avery: It's not realistic to you? Nobody up there in the stars?

Malique: No.

Avery: OK, he says we're here all by ourselves. If you could have any wild animal as a pet, what would you pick?

Malique: Tiger.

Avery: Why is that?


Malique: Because that's what I want.

Avery: If you could be president for a day? What would you change?

Malique: I would change everything around Bibb County and like everything else.

Avery: Nothing would be the same?

Malique: Yeah, nothing would be the same.

Avery: Well, we are at the end. This has been another Prep Talk. Avery Braxton with Malique Frazier. We'll see you next time.

