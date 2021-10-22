WEEK 10: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

PERRY, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

For the first time in a long time, the Perry Panthers are more than just a flash in the pan. 2020 saw them win their first region title since 1959. A year later, the only question remains, "Can it be done again?"

Perry High School Athletic Director Art Billings speaks on Panthers' success

13WMAZ's Marvin James speaks with Perry High School Athletic Director Art Billings about the Panthers' successful season

Central Georgia high school football matchups in Week 10

Dodge County vs. Northeast, two teams trying to keep their region playoff hopes alive both with one loss in the region - that loss coming to unbeaten Bleckley County

Macon Touchdown Club honors Central, Windsor