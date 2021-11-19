WEEK 14: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Warner Robins Demons set for rematch of 2020 title game

This group's focus is completely on getting title number 6, and for a 10-1 team that's waited all year for a challenge, they might be getting one Friday night

For Warner Robins High School's head football coach, it's not just about football or winning, although he's doing that, too. He's also making history.

For Central Georgia teams still a part of the GHSA playoffs, the Macon Touchdown Club returned Monday night to honor those standouts from week one of the postseason.

Crawford issued a message, thanking his staff, players and community for their support over the years. According to MaxPreps, Crawford leaves the Houston County program with an overall record of 20-37.

-----------

Here are your high school football scores for November 19.

Flowery Branch

Perry

------------

Cairo

Cedartown

------------

Eastside

Jones Co.

------------

Mt. Vernon

FPD

------------

Brookstone

Prince Avenue

------------

Douglas Co.

Northside

------------

Shiloh

Langston Hughes

------------

Peach Co.

Monroe Area

------------

Dawson Co.

Pierce Co.

------------

Oconee Co.

Crisp Co.

------------

SE Bulloch

Cedar Grove

------------

Northeast

Haralson Co.

------------

Columbia

Swainsboro

------------

Lovett

Putnam Co.

------------

Fitzgerald

Fannin Co.

------------

Warner Robins

Cartersville

------------

Bulloch

John Milledge

------------

Westminster

Windsor

------------

ECI

Macon Co.

------------

Lincoln Co.

Irwin Co.

------------

Trion

Wilcox Co.

------------

McIntosh Co. Academy

Manchester

------------

Schley Co.

Metter

------------

Turner Co.

Bowdon

------------

Callaway

Bleckley Co.

------------

Westside, Augusta

S. Atlanta

------------

Brookwood

Westfield

------------

Pinecrest

CFCA

------------

Lanier Christian

Covenant

------------

Robert Toombs

Brentwood

------------

SW Georgia

Gatewood

------------

Tattnall

Darlington

------------

Athens Christian

Trinity Christian