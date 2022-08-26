WEEK 2: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for August 26

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

To drop a record 70 points in the process has Coach Keith Hatcher and the Gryphons feeling alright headed into week two against GMC

Houston County Bears seek revenge against Perry Panthers

The Houston County Bears will take the field tonight under new leadership in first-year Head Coach Jeremy Edwards.

Houston County Athletic Director Jason Brett speaks on matchup vs. Perry

Coach Jason Brett has a unique perspective when it comes to the HoCo-Perry matchup as a star high school athlete with the Panthers in the 1990s

Here are your high school football scores for August 26.

PERRY

HOUSTON CO.

SPALDING

MARY PERSONS

NORTHSIDE

PEACH CO.

ACE

GMC

JONES CO.

DACULA

BLECKLEY CO.

WILCOX CO.

MT. DE SALES

BRENTWOOD

SWAINSBORO

WASHINGTON CO.

VETERANS

GRIFFIN

RUTLAND

HAWKINSVILLE

STRATFORD

WESTFIELD

HOWARD

CENTRAL

TAYLOR CO.

CRAWFORD CO.

BALDWIN

PUTNAM CO.

CRISP CO.

WESTLAKE

LAMAR CO.

UPSON-LEE

MACON CO.

CLINCH CO.

TURNER CO.

FITZGERALD

BEACH

VIDALIA

WEST LAURENS

DODGE CO.

WESTSIDE

SOUTHWEST

ST. ANNE-PACELLI

TATTNALL

CRISP ACADEMY

COVENANT

JOHN MILLEDGE

LAMAR SCHOOL

CFCA

SOUTHWEST GEORGIA

WHEELER CO.

TOOMBS CO.

JASPER CO.

PIKE CO.

DOOLY CO.

IRWIN CO.

JOHNSON CO.

JENKINS CO.

HANCOCK-CENTRAL

HARLEM

WESTMINSTER-AUGUSTA

TWIGGS ACADEMY

LANIER CO.

TELFAIR CO.

TREUTLEN

BRYAN CO.

TRINITY-DUBLIN

GATEWOOD

PIERCE CO.