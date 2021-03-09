WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for September 3.
The undefeated Bleckley County Royals say they're lucky to be playing Friday night amid COVID-19 cancellations.
Houston County Bears preparing for week 3 of football season
Senior running back Simeon Askew has been leading the rushing attack for the Bears to the tune of nearly 400 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first two ballgames
Jones County Softball Coach Tripp Burt speaks on Lady Hounds' state title win
Jones County Softball Coach Tripp Burt speaks on the Lady Hounds' State Title win last fall and the high school football season