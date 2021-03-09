x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for September 3.

Balance carries Bleckley County Royals to 2-0 start

The undefeated Bleckley County Royals say they're lucky to be playing Friday night amid COVID-19 cancellations.

Houston County Bears preparing for week 3 of football season

Senior running back Simeon Askew has been leading the rushing attack for the Bears to the tune of nearly 400 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first two ballgames

Jones County Softball Coach Tripp Burt speaks on Lady Hounds' state title win

Jones County Softball Coach Tripp Burt speaks on the Lady Hounds' State Title win last fall and the high school football season

Related Articles