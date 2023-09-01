WEEK 3: Central Georgia High School Football Scoreboard

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week 3 action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!
Here are your high school football scores for September 1.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Northside, Warner Robins
Jones County, Perry
West Laurens, Houston County
Lamar County, Dublin
Dodge County, Washington County
Westside, Morrow
Baldwin, Ware County
Mary Persons, Trinity Christian
Northeast, Fitzgerald
ACE, Pataula Charter
Dooly County, Macon County
Pike County, Southwest
Southland, Westfield
Athens Christian, Tattnall
Worth County, Upson-Lee
Atkinson County, Telfair County
Stratford, Riverside Military
FPD, Brookstone
GMC, Brentwood
CFCA, Tiftarea
Crawford County, Wilkinson County
Claxton, Hawkinsville
Westminster, Windsor
Lovejoy, Crisp County
Ola, Jackson
Swainsboro, Jeff Davis
Vidalia, Pinewood Christian
Putnam County, Oconee County
East Laurens, Jenkins County
Morgan County, Jasper County
Taylor County, Montgomery County
Treutlen, Long County
Wheeler County, Bryan County
Greene County, Hancock-Central
Johnson County, Warren County
Early County, Schley County
Augusta Prep, Gatewood
Trinity-Dublin, Edmund Burke
