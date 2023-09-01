x
HS Football

WEEK 3: Central Georgia High School Football Scoreboard

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates on Football Friday Night.

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week 3 action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!

Here are your high school football scores for September 1.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Northside, Warner Robins

Jones County, Perry

West Laurens, Houston County

Lamar County, Dublin

Dodge County, Washington County

Westside, Morrow

Baldwin, Ware County

Mary Persons, Trinity Christian

Northeast, Fitzgerald

ACE, Pataula Charter

Dooly County, Macon County

Pike County, Southwest

Southland, Westfield

Athens Christian, Tattnall

Worth County, Upson-Lee

Atkinson County, Telfair County

Stratford, Riverside Military

FPD, Brookstone

GMC, Brentwood

CFCA, Tiftarea

Crawford County, Wilkinson County

Claxton, Hawkinsville 

Westminster, Windsor

Lovejoy, Crisp County

Ola, Jackson

Swainsboro, Jeff Davis

Vidalia, Pinewood Christian

Putnam County, Oconee County

East Laurens, Jenkins County

Morgan County, Jasper County

Taylor County, Montgomery County

Treutlen, Long County

Wheeler County, Bryan County

Greene County, Hancock-Central

Johnson County, Warren County

Early County, Schley County

Augusta Prep, Gatewood

Trinity-Dublin, Edmund Burke

Join us for Football Friday Night at 11:35 on 13WMAZ every Friday night.

