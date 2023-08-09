WEEK 4: Central Georgia High School Football Scoreboard

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week 4 action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!
Here are your high school football scores for September 8.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Perry, Veterans
Peach County, Jones County
Rutland, Westside
Bleckley County, Schley County
Warner Robins, Valdosta
Houston County, Locust Grove
Northeast, Carver
Swainsboro, Dodge County
Dublin, ECI
Howard, Harris County
Haralson County, Mary Persons
Jordan, ACE
Brookwood, Stratford
John Milledge, George Walton
Tattnall, Bowdon
Marion County, Hawkinsville
West Laurens, Vidalia
LaGrange, Upson-Lee
Greene County, Wilkinson County
Washington County, Baldwin County
St. Anne-Pacelli, Mount de Sales
Laney, FPD
Richmond Academy, East Laurens
Pelham, Wilcox County
Miller County, Telfair County
Gatewood, Southland
Washington-Wilkes, GMC
Windsor, Covenant
Thomas Jefferson, Brentwood
Jasper County, Putnam County
CFCA, Crawford County
Wheeler County, Montgomery County
Crisp County, Sumter County
Lamar County, Manchester
Union Grove, Jackson
Twiggs County, Central-Talbotton
Westfield, Tiftarea
Fitzgerald, Madison County (Florida)
Worth County 49, Central 0
