HS Football

WEEK 4: Central Georgia High School Football Scoreboard

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates on Football Friday Night.

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week 4 action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!

Here are your high school football scores for September 8.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Perry, Veterans

Peach County, Jones County

Rutland, Westside

Bleckley County, Schley County

Warner Robins, Valdosta

Houston County, Locust Grove

Northeast, Carver 

Swainsboro, Dodge County

Dublin, ECI

Howard, Harris County

Haralson County, Mary Persons

Jordan, ACE

Brookwood, Stratford

John Milledge, George Walton

Tattnall, Bowdon

Marion County, Hawkinsville

West Laurens, Vidalia

LaGrange, Upson-Lee

Greene County, Wilkinson County

Washington County, Baldwin County

St. Anne-Pacelli, Mount de Sales

Laney, FPD

Richmond Academy, East Laurens

Pelham, Wilcox County

Miller County, Telfair County

Gatewood, Southland

Washington-Wilkes, GMC

Windsor, Covenant

Thomas Jefferson, Brentwood

Jasper County, Putnam County

CFCA, Crawford County

Wheeler County, Montgomery County

Crisp County, Sumter County

Lamar County, Manchester

Union Grove, Jackson

Twiggs County, Central-Talbotton

Westfield, Tiftarea

Fitzgerald, Madison County (Florida)

Worth County 49, Central 0

Join us for Football Friday Night at 11:35 on 13WMAZ every Friday night.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

