WEEK 5: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates for September 16

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Bleckley County Royals making moves with tight senior class

For a program that made some history last year, if the first three weeks of this season are any indication, this group has every intention of doing it all over again.

Perry hosts Peach in football rivalry matchup

It's hard to call the Peach-Perry series a rivalry because dating back to 2004, the Peach County Trojans led the series 13 games to 1 with the lone loss to the Panthers occurring back in 2007.

ACE Principal Laura Perkins speaks on school's progress

ACE Academy is fairly new -- founded 9 years ago. Principal Laura Perkins takes us through the whole process of starting up a new school

ACE Athletic Director Josh McLendon on growing and learning with students

Josh McLendon is the athletic director at ACE and the head softball coach, and he talks about some of the things you learn from working with young people.

Central and Rutland face off on Football Thursday Night

Football Friday Night came a day early with a battle between Central and Rutland at The Ed Defore Sports complex

Here are your high school football scores for September 16.

PEACH CO.

PERRY

ST. ANNE-PACELI

STRATFORD

NORTHEAST

ACE CHARTER

DUTCHTOWN

WARNER ROBINS

NORTHSIDE

NORTH COBB

EAST LAURENS

JOHNSON CO.

GSIC

CRAWFORD CO.

RIVERSIDE MILITARY

GMC

FPD

PINEWOOD

FREDERICA

JOHN MILLEDGE

WEST LAURENS

BLECKLEY CO.

PIKE CO.

HOWARD

LAKESIDE-EVANS

VETERANS

HAWKINSVILLE

TWIGGS CO.

DUBLIN

METTER

LAMAR CO.

JACKSON

HARALSON CO.

UPSON-LEE

WASHINGTON CO.

GLENN HILLS

MACON CO.

GREENVILLE

BUTLER

PUTNAM CO.

MONTGOMERY CO.

TELFAIR CO.

WHEELER CO.

CLAXTON

LOCUST GROVE

JONES CO.

MT. DE SALES

WESTFIELD

JORDAN

SOUTHWEST

TOOMBS CO.

TREUTLEN

HANCOCK-CENTRAL

WARREN CO.

CENTRAL-TALBOTTON

SCHLEY CO.

CHATTAHOOCHEE CO.

TAYLOR CO.

LAKE OCONEE ACADEMY

JASPER CO.

GATEWOOD

BRIARWOOD

TRINITY-DUBLIN

CREEKSIDE

DAVID EMANUEL

WINDSOR

CRISP ACADEMY

JOHN HANCOCK

CENTRAL- 19