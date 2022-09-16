WEEK 5: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Bleckley County Royals making moves with tight senior class
For a program that made some history last year, if the first three weeks of this season are any indication, this group has every intention of doing it all over again.
Perry hosts Peach in football rivalry matchup
It's hard to call the Peach-Perry series a rivalry because dating back to 2004, the Peach County Trojans led the series 13 games to 1 with the lone loss to the Panthers occurring back in 2007.
ACE Principal Laura Perkins speaks on school's progress
ACE Academy is fairly new -- founded 9 years ago. Principal Laura Perkins takes us through the whole process of starting up a new school
ACE Athletic Director Josh McLendon on growing and learning with students
Josh McLendon is the athletic director at ACE and the head softball coach, and he talks about some of the things you learn from working with young people.
Central and Rutland face off on Football Thursday Night
Football Friday Night came a day early with a battle between Central and Rutland at The Ed Defore Sports complex
Here are your high school football scores for September 16.
PEACH CO.
PERRY
ST. ANNE-PACELI
STRATFORD
NORTHEAST
ACE CHARTER
DUTCHTOWN
WARNER ROBINS
NORTHSIDE
NORTH COBB
EAST LAURENS
JOHNSON CO.
GSIC
CRAWFORD CO.
RIVERSIDE MILITARY
GMC
FPD
PINEWOOD
FREDERICA
JOHN MILLEDGE
WEST LAURENS
BLECKLEY CO.
PIKE CO.
HOWARD
LAKESIDE-EVANS
VETERANS
HAWKINSVILLE
TWIGGS CO.
DUBLIN
METTER
LAMAR CO.
JACKSON
HARALSON CO.
UPSON-LEE
WASHINGTON CO.
GLENN HILLS
MACON CO.
GREENVILLE
BUTLER
PUTNAM CO.
MONTGOMERY CO.
TELFAIR CO.
WHEELER CO.
CLAXTON
LOCUST GROVE
JONES CO.
MT. DE SALES
WESTFIELD
JORDAN
SOUTHWEST
TOOMBS CO.
TREUTLEN
HANCOCK-CENTRAL
WARREN CO.
CENTRAL-TALBOTTON
SCHLEY CO.
CHATTAHOOCHEE CO.
TAYLOR CO.
LAKE OCONEE ACADEMY
JASPER CO.
GATEWOOD
BRIARWOOD
TRINITY-DUBLIN
CREEKSIDE
DAVID EMANUEL
WINDSOR
CRISP ACADEMY
JOHN HANCOCK
CENTRAL- 19
RUTLAND - 26