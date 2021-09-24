x
HS Football

WEEK 6: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Bleckley County vs. Dodge County in Week 6

Week 6 of Football Friday Night sees many matchups across Central Georgia, including the Bleckley County Royals traveling to Eastman to face rivals Dodge County.

 Warner Robins Demons prepare for major test against Lee County

The defending 5A state champions will host Georgia's top 6A team at McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Friday night.

Here are your high school football scores for September 24.

Lee Co.

Warner Robins

Baldwin

Westside

Bleckley Co.

Dodge Co.

Savannah Country Day

Stratford

Oconee Co.

Veterans

Houston Co.

Newton Co.

Northside

Colquitt Co.

Peach Co.

Sumter Co.

West Laurens

Spalding

Upson-Lee

Crisp Co.

Mary Persons

Central

Aquinas

Tattnall

Gatewood

John Milledge

Dooly Co.

Dublin

Baconton Charter

East Laurens

Wilkinson Co.

ACE

Washington Co.

Lamar Co.

Southwest

Monticello

Hancock-Central

Washington-Wilkes

Savannah Christian

Mt. de Sales

Trinity, Dublin

Brentwood

Twiggs Co.

GMC

Perry                                      49

Rutland                                  7

Schley Co.

Greenville

Macon Co.

Stewart Co.

Hawkinsville

Wheeler Co.

Montgomery Co.

Wilcox Co.

Laney

Putnam Co.

Crawford Co.

Warren Co.

Telfair Co.

Treutlen

Jackson

Pike Co.

CFCA

Thomas Jefferson

Covenant

Young Americans

Fitzgerald

Pierce Co.

Manchester

Taylor Co.

