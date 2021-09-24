WEEK 6: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Bleckley County vs. Dodge County in Week 6
Week 6 of Football Friday Night sees many matchups across Central Georgia, including the Bleckley County Royals traveling to Eastman to face rivals Dodge County.
The defending 5A state champions will host Georgia's top 6A team at McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Friday night.
-----------
Here are your high school football scores for September 24.
Lee Co.
Warner Robins
----------------
Baldwin
Westside
----------------
Bleckley Co.
Dodge Co.
----------------
Savannah Country Day
Stratford
----------------
Oconee Co.
Veterans
----------------
Houston Co.
Newton Co.
----------------
Northside
Colquitt Co.
----------------
Peach Co.
Sumter Co.
----------------
West Laurens
Spalding
----------------
Upson-Lee
Crisp Co.
----------------
Mary Persons
Central
----------------
Aquinas
Tattnall
----------------
Gatewood
John Milledge
----------------
Dooly Co.
Dublin
----------------
Baconton Charter
East Laurens
----------------
Wilkinson Co.
ACE
----------------
Washington Co.
Lamar Co.
----------------
Southwest
Monticello
----------------
Hancock-Central
Washington-Wilkes
----------------
Savannah Christian
Mt. de Sales
----------------
Trinity, Dublin
Brentwood
----------------
Twiggs Co.
GMC
----------------
Perry 49
Rutland 7
----------------
Schley Co.
Greenville
----------------
Macon Co.
Stewart Co.
----------------
Hawkinsville
Wheeler Co.
----------------
Montgomery Co.
Wilcox Co.
----------------
Laney
Putnam Co.
----------------
Crawford Co.
Warren Co.
----------------
Telfair Co.
Treutlen
----------------
Jackson
Pike Co.
----------------
CFCA
Thomas Jefferson
----------------
Covenant
Young Americans
----------------
Fitzgerald
Pierce Co.
----------------
Manchester
Taylor Co.
----------------