WEEK 6: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

--------------

Here are your high school football scores for September 23.

WARNER ROBINS

HOUSTON CO.

----------------

CRISP CO.

NORTHSIDE

----------------

SOUTHWEST

NORTHEAST

----------------

COLUMBUS

MARY PERSONS

----------------

JOHN MILLEDGE

BROOKWOOD

----------------

SPALDING

BALDWIN

----------------

ECI

JOHNSON CO.

----------------

BLECKLEY CO.

PELHAM

----------------

TURNER CO.

DOOLY CO.

----------------

RUTLAND

SPENCER

----------------

CRAWFORD CO.

TWIGGS CO.

----------------

VETERANS

NORTHGATE

----------------

HOWARD

PERRY

----------------

KENDRICK

CENTRAL

----------------

SCHLEY CO.

MACON CO.

----------------

PINEWOOD

MT. DE SALES

----------------

WASHINGTON CO.

THOMSON

----------------

WEST LAURENS

GRIFFIN

----------------

TREUTLEN

MONTGOMERY CO.

----------------

TELFAIR CO.

BRYAN CO.

----------------

JOSEY

PUTNAM CO.

----------------

DODGE CO.

FITZGERALD

----------------

STRATFORD

BROOKSTONE

----------------

BRENTWOOD

GEORGE WALTON

----------------

MT. PISGAH

FPD

----------------

PIEDMONT

CFCA

----------------

HARDAWAY

PEACH CO.

----------------

WILCOX CO.

TERRELL CO.

----------------

WILKINSON CO.

PORTAL

----------------

SANDY CREEK

JACKSON

----------------

COOK

JEFF DAVIS

----------------

TAYLOR CO.

CENTRAL-TALBOTTON

----------------

ST. ANNE-PACELLI

GATEWOOD

----------------

WINDSOR

JOHN HANCOCK

----------------

TRINITY-DUBLIN

CREEKSIDE

----------------

WASHINGOTN-WILKES

HANCOCK-CENTRAL

----------------

JASPER CO.

MT. ZION-CARROLLTON

----------------

MT. ZION-JONESBORO

UPSON-LEE