Football Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 8

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates on Football Friday Night.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week seven action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!

Here are your high school football scores for October 6.

Central Georgia High School Scoreboard

Houston County, Northside

Griffin, Perry

Jackson, Mary Persons

Tattnall, Stratford

Jones County, Ola

Warner Robins, Union Grove

Pike County, Upson-Lee

Veterans, Lee County

Wilcox County, Telfair County

Wheeler County, Hawkinsville

Westside, West Laurens

Bleckley County, Dublin

Mount de Sales, FPD

ACE, Central

Heard County, Crawford County

Treutlen, Dooly County

GMC, Wilkinson County

Bacon County, Johnson County

Glenn Hills, Putnam County

East Laurens, Jasper County

Strong Rock, Westfield

Spalding, Howard

Jeff Davis, Dodge County

Worth County, Fitzgerald

Sumter County, Berrien

Washington County, Westside (Augusta)

Twiggs County, Glascock County

Brentwood, Edmund Burke

Springwood (Alabama), Windsor

St. Andrews, Trinity-Dublin

Tattnall County, Vidalia

Northeast 42, Kendrick 6

Jordan, Rutland

Spencer 50, Southwest 16

Join us for Football Friday Night at 11:35 on 13WMAZ every Friday night.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus, our More Than a Number special and Football Friday Night.