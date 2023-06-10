Football Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 8

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week seven action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!
Here are your high school football scores for October 6.
Central Georgia High School Scoreboard
Houston County, Northside
Griffin, Perry
Jackson, Mary Persons
Tattnall, Stratford
Jones County, Ola
Warner Robins, Union Grove
Pike County, Upson-Lee
Veterans, Lee County
Wilcox County, Telfair County
Wheeler County, Hawkinsville
Westside, West Laurens
Bleckley County, Dublin
Mount de Sales, FPD
ACE, Central
Heard County, Crawford County
Treutlen, Dooly County
GMC, Wilkinson County
Bacon County, Johnson County
Glenn Hills, Putnam County
East Laurens, Jasper County
Strong Rock, Westfield
Spalding, Howard
Jeff Davis, Dodge County
Worth County, Fitzgerald
Sumter County, Berrien
Washington County, Westside (Augusta)
Twiggs County, Glascock County
Brentwood, Edmund Burke
Springwood (Alabama), Windsor
St. Andrews, Trinity-Dublin
Tattnall County, Vidalia
Northeast 42, Kendrick 6
Jordan, Rutland
Spencer 50, Southwest 16
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT
