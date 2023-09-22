Football Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 6

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week six action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!
Here are your high school football scores for September 22.
Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7
Perry 41, Howard 0
Brookstone 20, Stratford 14
Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0
FPD 42, Mount Pisgah 0
Griffin 44, West Laurens 27
Portal 31, Wilkinson County 8
Treutlen 38, Montgomery County 7
Lamar County 19, Social Circle 7
Taylor County 56, Central-Talbotton 6
Upson-Lee 54, Mount Zion-Jonesboro 0
Piedmont 14, CFCA 7
Wilcox County 44, Terrell County 6
Schley County 34, Macon County 7
Telfair County 16, Bryan County 7
Twiggs County, Crawford County
Crisp County 20, Northside 16
ECI 15, Johnson County 7
Peach County 47, Hardaway 6
St. Anne-Pacelli 35, Gatewood 0
Spalding 34, Baldwin 0
Fitzgerald 36, Dodge County 7
Northgate 35, Veterans 14
Putnam County 42, Josey 0
Pinewood 42, Mount de Sales 20
Washington-Wilkes 45, Hancock Central 0
John Milledge 62, Brookwood 28
Briarwood 35, Trinity-Dublin 7
Sandy Creek 46, Jackson 14
Windsor 34, John Hancock 18
George Walton 28, Brentwood 12
Thomson 57, Washington 29
Bleckley County 43, Pelham 21
Spencer 26, Rutland 7
Kendrick 12, Central 8
Northeast 48, Southwest 8
Crisp Academy, Covenant
Vidalia, Windsor-Forest
Join us for Football Friday Night at 11:35 on 13WMAZ every Friday night.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT
