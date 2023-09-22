x
Football Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 6

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates on Football Friday Night.

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week six action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!

Here are your high school football scores for September 22.

Houston County 41, Warner Robins 7

Perry 41, Howard 0

Brookstone 20, Stratford 14

Mary Persons 55, Columbus 0

FPD 42, Mount Pisgah 0 

Griffin 44, West Laurens 27

Portal 31, Wilkinson County 8

Treutlen 38, Montgomery County 7

Lamar County 19, Social Circle 7

Taylor County 56, Central-Talbotton 6

Upson-Lee 54, Mount Zion-Jonesboro 0

Piedmont 14, CFCA 7

Wilcox County 44, Terrell County 6

Schley County 34, Macon County 7

Telfair County 16, Bryan County 7

Twiggs County, Crawford County 

Crisp County 20, Northside 16

ECI 15, Johnson County 7

Peach County 47, Hardaway 6

St. Anne-Pacelli 35, Gatewood 0

Spalding 34, Baldwin 0

Fitzgerald 36, Dodge County 7

Northgate 35, Veterans 14

Putnam County 42, Josey 0

Pinewood 42, Mount de Sales 20

Washington-Wilkes 45, Hancock Central 0

John Milledge 62, Brookwood 28

Briarwood 35, Trinity-Dublin 7

Sandy Creek 46, Jackson 14

Windsor 34, John Hancock 18

George Walton 28, Brentwood 12

Thomson 57, Washington 29

Bleckley County 43, Pelham 21

Spencer 26, Rutland 7

Kendrick 12, Central 8

Northeast 48, Southwest 8

Crisp Academy, Covenant

Vidalia, Windsor-Forest

Join us for Football Friday Night at 11:35 on 13WMAZ every Friday night.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT

