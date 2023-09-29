x
Football Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 7

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates on Football Friday Night.

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week seven action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!

Here are your high school football scores for September 29.

Central Georgia High School Scoreboard

Houston County, Lee County

Northeast, Central

Eagles Landing, Jones County

Telfair County, Hawkinsville

Northside, Tift County

Peach County, Carver (Atlanta)

Charlton County, Dublin

Bacon County, East Laurens

Johnson County, GMC

Wilkinson County, Twiggs County

Perry, Westside

Prince Avenue, Mary Persons

Howard, Baldwin

Ola, Warner Robins

John Milledge, Pinewood

Frederica, Tattnall

Stratford, Deerfield

FPD, Commerce

Schley County, Chattahoochee County

Manchester, Macon County

Southwest 39, Rutland 35

Westside (Augusta), Putnam County

Kendrick, ACE 

Thomas County Central, Veterans

Bleckley County, Westfield

Dodge County, Worth County 

Dooly County, Wheeler County

Wilcox County, Treutlen

Glascock, Hancock-Central 

Gatewood, CFCA

Brentwood, Briarwood

Trinity-Dublin, Fullington

Covenant, John Hancock 

Lamar County, Pike County

Cook, Sumter County

Taylor County, Greenville

Washington County, Laney

Douglass (Atlanta), Jackson

Irwin County, Swainsboro

Brantley County, Toombs County

Montgomery County, Bryan County 

Dougherty, Crisp County

