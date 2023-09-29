Football Friday Night Scoreboard: Week 7

MACON, Ga. — Football Friday Night is here and 13WMAZ has you covered with all the action from week seven action. We will take you through the scores and highlights of various games around Central Georgia. Lehgo!
Here are your high school football scores for September 29.
Central Georgia High School Scoreboard
Houston County, Lee County
Northeast, Central
Eagles Landing, Jones County
Telfair County, Hawkinsville
Northside, Tift County
Peach County, Carver (Atlanta)
Charlton County, Dublin
Bacon County, East Laurens
Johnson County, GMC
Wilkinson County, Twiggs County
Perry, Westside
Prince Avenue, Mary Persons
Howard, Baldwin
Ola, Warner Robins
John Milledge, Pinewood
Frederica, Tattnall
Stratford, Deerfield
FPD, Commerce
Schley County, Chattahoochee County
Manchester, Macon County
Southwest 39, Rutland 35
Westside (Augusta), Putnam County
Kendrick, ACE
Thomas County Central, Veterans
Bleckley County, Westfield
Dodge County, Worth County
Dooly County, Wheeler County
Wilcox County, Treutlen
Glascock, Hancock-Central
Gatewood, CFCA
Brentwood, Briarwood
Trinity-Dublin, Fullington
Covenant, John Hancock
Lamar County, Pike County
Cook, Sumter County
Taylor County, Greenville
Washington County, Laney
Douglass (Atlanta), Jackson
Irwin County, Swainsboro
Brantley County, Toombs County
Montgomery County, Bryan County
Dougherty, Crisp County
Join us for Football Friday Night at 11:35 on 13WMAZ every Friday night.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT
RELATED: 13WMAZ's High School Football Power Rankings: Can Northeast catch Houston County for the top spot?
RELATED: FFN Roundtable: Who wins the HoCo, Lee County game? Swift, Kelce spark Super Bowl half time debate
RELATED: Country music personality, Central Georgia sports show part of new Creek lineup. Meet the team