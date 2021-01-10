WEEK 7: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Washington County Coach Joel Ingram speaks on challenge against Northeast
Week 7 of Football Friday Night sees many matchups across Central Georgia, including the Washington County Golden Hawks facing off with the Northeast Raiders.
--------------
Here are your high school football scores for October 1.
Spalding
Perry
----------------
Jasper Co.
Bleckley Co.
----------------
Northeast
Washington Co.
----------------
Veterans
Houston Co.
----------------
Warner Robins
Camden Co.
----------------
Jones Co.
Locust Grove
----------------
GMC
Wilkinson Co.
----------------
Taylor Co.
Macon Co.
----------------
Swainsboro
East Laurens
----------------
Dublin
Hawkinsville
----------------
Pike Co.
Peach Co.
----------------
Crisp Co.
Mary Persons
----------------
Rutland
Baldwin
----------------
Terrell
Westfield
----------------
Westside
Heritage-Conyers
----------------
Central
Jackson
----------------
Johnson Co.
Telfair Co.
----------------
Wheeler Co.
Wilcox Co.
----------------
Sumter Co.
Upson-Lee
----------------
Putnam Co.
Oglethorpe Co.
----------------
ACE
Crawford Co.
----------------
West Laurens
Howard
----------------
Lamar Co.
Southwest
----------------
Tattnall
Brookwood
----------------
Stratford
Calvary Day
----------------
FPD
Savannah Christian
----------------
Mt. de Sales
Aquinas
----------------
John Milledge
Valwood
----------------
Augusta Prep
Brentwood
----------------
Mercy
Covenant
----------------
CFCA
Flint River
----------------
Berrien
Fitzgerald
----------------
Jeff Davis
Bacon Co.
----------------
Briarwood
Gatewood
----------------
Windsor
Twiggs Academy
----------------
Warren Co.
Hancock-Central
----------------
Tattnall Co.
Vidalia
----------------