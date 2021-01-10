WEEK 7: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Washington County Coach Joel Ingram speaks on challenge against Northeast

Week 7 of Football Friday Night sees many matchups across Central Georgia, including the Washington County Golden Hawks facing off with the Northeast Raiders.

Houston County Bears baseball coach speaks on championship wins

Houston County's football program is strong, but so is their baseball team.

Until now, the Braves have been forced to play on the road due to turf construction and COVID-19 issues with originally scheduled opponents.

--------------

Here are your high school football scores for October 1.

Spalding

Perry

----------------

Jasper Co.

Bleckley Co.

----------------

Northeast

Washington Co.

----------------

Veterans

Houston Co.

----------------

Warner Robins

Camden Co.

----------------

Jones Co.

Locust Grove

----------------

GMC

Wilkinson Co.

----------------

Taylor Co.

Macon Co.

----------------

Swainsboro

East Laurens

----------------

Dublin

Hawkinsville

----------------

Pike Co.

Peach Co.

----------------

Crisp Co.

Mary Persons

----------------

Rutland

Baldwin

----------------

Terrell

Westfield

----------------

Westside

Heritage-Conyers

----------------

Central

Jackson

----------------

Johnson Co.

Telfair Co.

----------------

Wheeler Co.

Wilcox Co.

----------------

Sumter Co.

Upson-Lee

----------------

Putnam Co.

Oglethorpe Co.

----------------

ACE

Crawford Co.

----------------

West Laurens

Howard

----------------

Lamar Co.

Southwest

----------------

Tattnall

Brookwood

----------------

Stratford

Calvary Day

----------------

FPD

Savannah Christian

----------------

Mt. de Sales

Aquinas

----------------

John Milledge

Valwood

----------------

Augusta Prep

Brentwood

----------------

Mercy

Covenant

----------------

CFCA

Flint River

----------------

Berrien

Fitzgerald

----------------

Jeff Davis

Bacon Co.

----------------

Briarwood

Gatewood

----------------

Windsor

Twiggs Academy

----------------

Warren Co.

Hancock-Central

----------------

Tattnall Co.

Vidalia