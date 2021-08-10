WEEK 8: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Georgia Military College Bulldogs busy building winning culture as they look to remain undefeated

After making the playoffs last season for the first time in 18 years, they're now trying to take it one step further in a year full of firsts

Crisp vs. Peach in Football Friday Night action in Central Georgia

At Trojan Stadium in Fort Valley, the big region showdown between visiting Crisp County and the hosts with the most, Peach County is happening this Friday night

Georgia Military College athletic director speaks on football team's success

GMC Athletic Director Andrew Grodecki talks about the team's perfect record so far in this season.

Here are your high school football scores for October 8.

Crisp Co.

Peach Co.

----------------------

FPD

Tattnall

----------------------

Wilcox Co.

Dublin

----------------------

Crawford Co.

GMC

----------------------

Macon Co.

Schley Co.

----------------------

Jones Co.

Ola

----------------------

Mary Persons

Pike Co.

----------------------

Central

Upson-Lee

----------------------

Bleckley Co.

Lamar Co.

----------------------

Dodge Co.

Jasper Co.

----------------------

Southwest

Northeast

----------------------

Stratford

Mt. de Sales

----------------------

Washington Co.

Perry

----------------------

Baldwin

West Laurens

----------------------

Community Christian

John Milledge

----------------------

Westfield

Briarwood

----------------------

Veterans

Wayne Co.

----------------------

Hawkinsville

Dooly Co.

----------------------

Montgomery Co.

Johnson Co.

----------------------

Treutlen

Wheeler Co.

----------------------

Luella

Northside

----------------------

Dominion Christian

Windsor

----------------------

Howard

Westside

----------------------

ACE

Hancock-Central

----------------------

Wilkinson Co.

Twiggs Co.

----------------------

Sumter Co.

Jackson

----------------------

Vidalia

Jeff Davis

----------------------

Glenn Hills

Putnam Co.

----------------------

Gatewood

Southland

----------------------

Central-Talbotton

Taylor Co.

----------------------

David Emanuel - 6

Covenant - 46