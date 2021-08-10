WEEK 8: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Georgia Military College Bulldogs busy building winning culture as they look to remain undefeated
After making the playoffs last season for the first time in 18 years, they're now trying to take it one step further in a year full of firsts
Crisp vs. Peach in Football Friday Night action in Central Georgia
At Trojan Stadium in Fort Valley, the big region showdown between visiting Crisp County and the hosts with the most, Peach County is happening this Friday night
Georgia Military College athletic director speaks on football team's success
GMC Athletic Director Andrew Grodecki talks about the team's perfect record so far in this season.
Here are your high school football scores for October 8.
Crisp Co.
Peach Co.
----------------------
FPD
Tattnall
----------------------
Wilcox Co.
Dublin
----------------------
Crawford Co.
GMC
----------------------
Macon Co.
Schley Co.
----------------------
Jones Co.
Ola
----------------------
Mary Persons
Pike Co.
----------------------
Central
Upson-Lee
----------------------
Bleckley Co.
Lamar Co.
----------------------
Dodge Co.
Jasper Co.
----------------------
Southwest
Northeast
----------------------
Stratford
Mt. de Sales
----------------------
Washington Co.
Perry
----------------------
Baldwin
West Laurens
----------------------
Community Christian
John Milledge
----------------------
Westfield
Briarwood
----------------------
Veterans
Wayne Co.
----------------------
Hawkinsville
Dooly Co.
----------------------
Montgomery Co.
Johnson Co.
----------------------
Treutlen
Wheeler Co.
----------------------
Luella
Northside
----------------------
Dominion Christian
Windsor
----------------------
Howard
Westside
----------------------
ACE
Hancock-Central
----------------------
Wilkinson Co.
Twiggs Co.
----------------------
Sumter Co.
Jackson
----------------------
Vidalia
Jeff Davis
----------------------
Glenn Hills
Putnam Co.
----------------------
Gatewood
Southland
----------------------
Central-Talbotton
Taylor Co.
----------------------
David Emanuel - 6
Covenant - 46
----------------------