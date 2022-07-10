WEEK 8: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Northeast Raiders' Nick Woodford takes over as Georgia's top rusher
A major key to the Raiders' success is their bowling ball in the backfield, Running back Nick Woodford
------------
Rutland faces Jordan in Columbus
Rutland on the road with Jordan in a region matchup at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Georgia
----------
Houston County vs. Northside in region football rivalry game
The game of the week on the gridiron isn't happening on Football Friday Night -- it actually took place Thursday night.
------------
Macon Touchdown Club shines spotlight on Week 7's top players
It was week 7 of Football Friday Night, but week 1 of Football THURSDAY Night, after many of last week's games were forced to reschedule.
-----------
Here are your high school football scores for October 7.
KENDRICK
NORTHEAST
-------------------
WEST LAURENS
WESTSIDE
-------------------
UNION GROVE
WARNER ROBINS
-------------------
STRATFORD
TATTNALL
-------------------
MARY PERSON
JACKSON
-------------------
HOWARD
SPALDING
-------------------
DOOLY CO.
TREUTLEN
-------------------
JOHNSON CO.
BACON CO.
-------------------
WESTSIDE, AUGUSTA
WASHINGTON CO.
-------------------
EDMUND BURKE
BRENTWOOD
-------------------
GLASCOCK
TWIGGS CO.
-------------------
JASPER CO.
EAST LAURENS
-------------------
SPENCER
SOUTHWEST
-------------------
OLA
JONES CO.
-------------------
DUBLIN
BLECKLEY CO.
-------------------
CENTRAL
ACE CHARTER
-------------------
HAWKINSVILLE
WHEELER CO.
-------------------
TELFAIR CO.
WILCOX CO.
-------------------
DODGE CO.
JEFF DAVIS
-------------------
CRAWFORD CO.
HEARD CO.
-------------------
WESTFIELD
STRONG ROCK
-------------------
TERRELL
GATEWOOD
-------------------
UPSON-LEE
PIKE CO.
-------------------
MONROE
CRISP CO.
------------------
LEE CO.
VETERANS
-------------------
FPD
MT. DE SALES
-------------------
WILKINSON CO.
GMC
-------------------
FITZGERALD
WORTH CO.
-------------------
GLENN HILLS - 6
PUTNAM CO. - 48
-------------------
MONTGOMERY CO.
PORTAL
-------------------
VIDALIA
TATTNALL
-------------------
TRINITY-DUBLIN
ST. ANDREWS
-------------------
FULLINGTON
HARVESTER CHRISTIAN
-------------------
HOUSTON CO. - 21
NORTHSIDE - 17
-------------------
RUTLAND - 49
JORDAN - 0
-------------------
PERRY
GRIFFIN - SATURDAY
-------------------