WEEK 8: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Northeast Raiders' Nick Woodford takes over as Georgia's top rusher

A major key to the Raiders' success is their bowling ball in the backfield, Running back Nick Woodford

------------

Rutland faces Jordan in Columbus

Rutland on the road with Jordan in a region matchup at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium in Columbus, Georgia

----------

Houston County vs. Northside in region football rivalry game

The game of the week on the gridiron isn't happening on Football Friday Night -- it actually took place Thursday night.

------------

Macon Touchdown Club shines spotlight on Week 7's top players

It was week 7 of Football Friday Night, but week 1 of Football THURSDAY Night, after many of last week's games were forced to reschedule.

-----------

Here are your high school football scores for October 7.

KENDRICK

NORTHEAST

-------------------

WEST LAURENS

WESTSIDE

-------------------

UNION GROVE

WARNER ROBINS

-------------------

STRATFORD

TATTNALL

-------------------

MARY PERSON

JACKSON

-------------------

HOWARD

SPALDING

-------------------

DOOLY CO.

TREUTLEN

-------------------

JOHNSON CO.

BACON CO.

-------------------

WESTSIDE, AUGUSTA

WASHINGTON CO.

-------------------

EDMUND BURKE

BRENTWOOD

-------------------

GLASCOCK

TWIGGS CO.

-------------------

JASPER CO.

EAST LAURENS

-------------------

SPENCER

SOUTHWEST

-------------------

OLA

JONES CO.

-------------------

DUBLIN

BLECKLEY CO.

-------------------

CENTRAL

ACE CHARTER

-------------------

HAWKINSVILLE

WHEELER CO.

-------------------

TELFAIR CO.

WILCOX CO.

-------------------

DODGE CO.

JEFF DAVIS

-------------------

CRAWFORD CO.

HEARD CO.

-------------------

WESTFIELD

STRONG ROCK

-------------------

TERRELL

GATEWOOD

-------------------

UPSON-LEE

PIKE CO.

-------------------

MONROE

CRISP CO.

------------------

LEE CO.

VETERANS

-------------------

FPD

MT. DE SALES

-------------------

WILKINSON CO.

GMC

-------------------

FITZGERALD

WORTH CO.

-------------------

GLENN HILLS - 6

PUTNAM CO. - 48

-------------------

MONTGOMERY CO.

PORTAL

-------------------

VIDALIA

TATTNALL

-------------------

TRINITY-DUBLIN

ST. ANDREWS

-------------------

FULLINGTON

HARVESTER CHRISTIAN

-------------------

HOUSTON CO. - 21

NORTHSIDE - 17

-------------------

RUTLAND - 49

JORDAN - 0

-------------------

PERRY

GRIFFIN - SATURDAY