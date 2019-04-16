Jones County head football coach Justin Rogers is leaving Gray after a 5-year stay.

Monday, the Colquitt County School Board approved the hiring of Rogers as their new head football coach, replacing Rush Probst.

In his 5 years at Jones County, Rogers went 45-15, just 1 win shy of tying the all-time winningest coach in Jones County history, replacing former coach Bubba Williams.

Jones heads to Colquitt County, who fired Probst in March. Probst went 119-35 in 11 years at Colquitt County, which included 5 state finals appearances and back-to-back state championships in 2014 and 2015.

Rogers plans to address his team Tuesday morning.

