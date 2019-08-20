A pair of rivals will strap up this weekend including Westside and Southwest in the first game followed by Washington County and Baldwin.

All 4 coaches introduced each of their captains, and then shared their excitement about kicking off the 2019 season in a great venue with tough competition.

"Those guys that have the dreams of playing in college football, it doesn't get any better than this. I told them just get ready Saturday is going to be a huge environment and coach spoon will have those guys ready to play, so we just gotta come in and be ready to go from the start," Southwest head coach Joe Dupree said.