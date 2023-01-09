Peach County hires Warner Robins' Marquis Westbrook as next head coach

Westbrook won a pair of state titles for the Demons and led them to two more including this past season.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Peach County High School has their man and it is a familiar face for those in Central Georgia.

Marquis Westbrook, the man who has led Warner Robins to four straight titles, has accepted an offer to become the new head coach.

On Monday night, the Peach County School board voted for Westbrook to become the new head football coach.

This comes after long time head coach Chad Campbell announced his retirement near the end of 2022 and headed to Westfield to become its new head coach.

Westbrook amassed an impressive resume while leading the Demons with a 50-9 record as the head coach.

He is a former defensive back for the University of Florida. He was the defensive coordinator for Warner Robins before accepting the head coaching job in 2019 after Mike Chastain took the job at Jones County.

The Trojans finished 8-4 and were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in 2022. Peach County is no stranger to success but hasn't won a state title since 2009 and last made an appearance in 2018.