The Peach County Trojans faced off with the Northside Eagles at McConnell-Talbert Stadium on Saturday evening and the strong first quarter by the Trojans was enough to give them the 21-13 victory.

Peach County scored 21 points in the first quarter thanks to two touchdown runs from Tijah Woolfolk and a pick 6 from Sergio Allen.

Northside scored their only touchdown of the game in the 4th quarter to make it a one possession game, but they could not get on the board again.

This is the 2nd year Peach County has taken down Northside.