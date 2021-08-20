Peach County Trojans show off newly-upgraded stadium

Peach County's new facility is something you've gotta see to believe. The most visible upgrade might be the most important

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — If you went onto Peach County High School's campus Friday afternoon, you could feel something a little extra in the air, and that's in part because it was the Trojans' first chance to show off their incredible new facility with all of its bells and whistles.

Peach County's new facility is something you have to see to believe.

The most visible upgrade might be the most important, especially thinking back to what the Trojans used to have.

The new scoreboard in the south end zone has LED lights with six programmable light shows.

Tim Wilson started attending Trojans football games at 12 years old and hasn't stopped since. As you'd guess, he's pretty fired up.

After all the games and all the years at the old place, Wilson says the facility feel like a palace.

"I call it a palace. It's what I've been saying, we call it a palace. The old stadium brought wonderful memories, but we look at the memories that can be made here in a brand new facility," Wilson said.

There are just under 900 reserved seats with a package you can buy that gets you a reserved seat and and a numbered parking pass.

Wilson says his seat is already broken in.

"I have a new seat, and I actually tried it out about three or four times," Wilson said. "Actually, this seat is about twice the size it was at the other stadium, because the stadium didn't go quite this high, so we're actually sitting much higher than I was at the other stadium."

That change might take some getting used to, but at least one thing is still the same.

"I feel like it more than likely will be what we've been used to -– winning a lot," Wilson said.