MACON, Ga. — Round two of the high school football playoffs will find two Central Georgia teams locked up with old rivals Friday.
Peach County and Calhoun meet in Fort Valley at 8 p.m. Friday in Class AAA. Peach defeated Calhoun last year in the semi-finals 22 to 7 to avenge a 10-6 defeat in the 2017 Championship.
In Class 5A, Warner Robins and Rome meet for the third time in as many years. Rome defeated the Demons in the 2017 State Championship while the Demons knocked out the Wolves 45-28 in last year’s state semi-finals. The two teams meet Friday night at 7:30 p.m. inside McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
Here is a rundown of all the Central Georgia teams playing Friday night.
GHSA 6A:
Houston County at South Paulding
GHSA 5A:
Rome at Warner Robins
Cedar Shoals at Jones County
GHSA 4A:
North Oconee at West Laurens
Baldwin at Blessed Trinity
Perry at North Oconee
Madison County at Mary Persons
GHSA 3A:
Calhoun at Peach County
North Hall at Crisp County
GHSA 2A:
Bremen at Dublin
GHSA A Private:
Hebron Christian at Mt. de Sales
GHSA A Public:
Manchester at Johnson County
Wilcox County at Pelham
GISA AAA:
Southland at John Milledge
GISA AA:
Terrell Academy at Brentwood
Memorial Day at Gatewood
GISA 8 Man Championship:
Windsor at Westminster, Augusta
RELATED: WEEK 13: Football Friday Night highlights
RELATED: WEEK 13: #Tailgate13 high school football updates and scores
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.