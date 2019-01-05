The Straford boys took down Wesleyan 3-0 Tuesday evening in the semifinals to earn a spot in the GHSA state finals. The Eagles are back-to-back state champs and are hoping to three-peat in a championship rematch from a year ago when they take on Paideia on Saturday in Rome.

The Eagles swept the Wolves after Samuel Barrow won in straight sets 6-0,6-0 to clinch the third and final point for Stratford. Will Fackler, and Patrick Delves grabbed the doubles point winning in straight sets 6-0,6-0 and Thomas Brewer also won in straight sets to record the other point.

The win marked the 400th career victory for head coach Jaime Kaplan.