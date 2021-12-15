Travis Hunter just won the Georgia Class 7A state championship at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Travis Hunter shocked the country this afternoon and picked Jackson State University over UGA and FSU.

He told 11Alive he's excited to play with head coach Deion Sanders.

"I'm just ready to get to work," he said.

A SIGNING DAY STUNNER!



Top-ranked CB Travis Hunter, ESPN's No. 2 overall player in the class of 2022, has announced on Instagram he will decommit from Florida State and sign with Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders. pic.twitter.com/rZPVeKcvIr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2021

The Nation's No. 1 recruit, according to Rivals.com, is expected to make his decision official on Wednesday. Collins Hill High School's Travis Hunter and his team just won the Georgia Class 7A state championship.

Now, his decision on what's next is finally here.

Hunter, a wide receiver and defensive back, committed to play at Florida State University. However, Kirby Smart and University of Georgia have made a strong push late at getting him to play just an hour from home.

Watch the big announcement live on 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive YouTube page.

During an 11Alive special Wednesday at 8 p.m., we will talk with national recruiting director Chad Simmons from On3.com as he analyzes the recruiting classes for Georgia, Georgia Tech and others.

We will also have signing day comments from UGA head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins, and Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott. Watch 1-on-1 interviews with some of the local high school student-athletes after they sign their letters of intent. Plus, we will have a look at where our top student-athletes are going.