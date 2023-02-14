Warner Robins names new head football coach

He is a Demon graduate and was the offensive coordinator during the 2017 and 2018 season.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins High School has its man and it is a familiar face for the Demon faithful.

Shane Sams, a former Demon graduate, is set to return to the coaching staffing after serving as the team's offensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018 but this time he does so as the head coach.

On Tuesday, Principal Chris McCook announced the hire on Twitter of the former offensive coordinator who led the offense during the Demons first two state title appearances in the current run of six straight.

In addition to his time at Warner Robins, Sams also served as head coach at Centennial before returning to an offensive coordinator role at Northside High School in 2020. For the past two seasons, he has held the same role for the Rome Wolves.

Last season, the Wolves offense averaged 37 points per game under Sams and reached the semifinal round of the state playoffs before being knocked off by Langston Hughes, who went on to the win the state title.

During his first stint with the Demons, Sams led the Warner Robins offense to 34 points per game in 2017 and 37 points per game in 2018.

Sams replaces Marquis Westbrook, the two-time state champion, who recently left to take over as the head coach of Peach County High School.

The Demons have been to six straight title games but have already endured one head coaching change during that stretch when Mike Chastain left for Jones County after the first two appearances.