Those who knew Chris witnessed his impact on Central Georgia, and news of his 96 jersey being "unretired" shocked many until they learned the purpose of the move.

They didn't know Chris Johnson or about his dedication to Northside football. That's why the coach decided to bring number 96 back.

"I was talking to the kids one day and I said something about Chris Johnson, and the kids said, 'Who?' And then I thought about it and the seniors we have now were 3-4 years old in 2007," Alligood remarked.

Now, Alligood is back, this time in his first year as the Eagles' head coach.

Alligood said, "The community and kids rallied around him. The coaches were encouraged by his encouragement."

During the time that Alligood was gone, Chris was forced to resign from the game he loved after a diagnosis of leukemia, a diagnosis that ultimately took his life. The team unofficially retired Chris' number 96 jersey, in honor of Johnson's loyalty to the program.

"He walks in my office and says, 'Coach, I just want to shake your hand and wish you luck and know I'll be rooting for you,' and I'll never forget that, and for a freshman to do that and I wasn't his position coach or really didn't have a relationship, but that's the type of kid he was," Alligood said.

In 2005, Chris Johnson played defensive lineman for Northside High School. The freshman shared a lasting moment with assistant coach Chad Alligood, who was heading to Wilkinson County for a new coaching opportunity. The two didn't know each other well, but Chris made a connection.

It was the team's way of honoring the late Chris Johnson, a dedicated athlete and scholar who died in 2007 following a battle with leukemia. This season, the Eagles honored Johnson in a different way, with his number making a comeback.

For the past 15 years, fans of the Northside Eagles couldn't spot the number 96 on the field. The jersey number was off limits with good reason.

Chapter two : 'It's almost like he's still here'

"Anybody would know that's a big thing when no one else can wear your uniform or jersey, and when he called me, I had to think about it," said Chris' father, Ovie Johnson.

Ovie Johnson said he and his wife Pat initially took issue with Alligood's request, but it didn't take long before they agreed -- this honor would keep Chris' spirit alive.

"I thought about it, Marvin, and his legacy will live on because the player that's wearing it, and it might give them some guidance to do good in life, and not just on the team, but in life and the classroom," Ovie Johnson said.

Tyler Williams is the sophomore that will continue the legacy of number 96 for the Northside Eagles.

Alligood said, "Tyler is a kid that reminds you of Chris. He's always smiling, he's kind of quiet. He does really good in the classroom and he's going to be a really good player, and when I told him we chose him to wear that number, he smiled and lit up."

Williams said, "I was like, 'It's an honor.' He picked me out of everyone on the team. It's motivation. Not everybody got a chance to have that number, so you have to ball. You ain't got no choice after that."

After meeting Tyler, Chris Johnson's parents approved of the jersey's return this season and into the future.

"Even if they aren't a super football player but having some of Chris' attitude because Chris was a fighter, and if they learn to fight like that, I'm happy about that," Ovie Johnson said.

The Eagles make an announcement before every home game reintroducing the jersey and number 96 to a new generation.

"You want a team full of Chris Johnsons, and we're just trying to remind our kids of who he was," said Alligood.

Ovie Johnson said, "It's almost like he's still here. He's still here with us, seeing that number, because when you see that number, you know that number belongs to Chris Johnson."