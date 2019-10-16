MACON, Ga. — The Macon Mayhem are back on the ice for their fifth year in Central Georgia, preparing for the season’s opening face-off just days away, and head coach Leo Thomas says they are ready.

“Guys are ready, though. I think they are tired of practicing and are ready to get in some games,” explains Thomas.

But for this season, it’s a new face in the place that is looking forward to help the Mayhem skate toward another league title, even though he’s a long way from home. Defenseman Rene Hunter is from Ebb and Flow, First Nation, Manitoba, Canada with a small population of 2,500.

Rene says, “I have a a lot of support from my home community and everyone is very supportive of me and they are keeping track of me day by day.”

Come game time this weekend, Rene hopes to make the Mayhem, Manitoba, and mom and dad proud.

The Mayhem opens the season Friday with Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m. and then again on Saturday with Huntsville at 7 p.m.

