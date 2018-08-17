Houston County — "Football is a microcosm for life," said Houston County head football coach Ryan Crawford.

It may also be a microcosm for friendship. On Friday night, Crawford and Perry head coach Kevin Smith will go head-to-head, but as much as they may try, it will be anything but business as usual.

Crawford and Smith's relationship goes back to the 1990s when Smith coached Crawford in the ninth grade.

"Coach Crawford and I go way back to my first year coaching right out of college," Smith said.

"Probably tells you how I started my career. We had him playing in the secondary when he ended up being an offensive lineman. He was a dang good offensive lineman, too."

From there, it's been one pit stop after another. Once Smith moved on to Northside High School, he later hired Crawford to coach the 9th grade team. When Smith was promoted to defensive coordinator for the Eagles, he brought Crawford up to coach linebackers.

"I’ve learned so many things from him and he’s like a big brother, basically, now at this point," Crawford said.

The tables would eventually turn. Crawford was hired as a defensive coordinator at Houston County and he'd later hire Smith to coach the defensive line.

"The roles switched. Now I’m up in the press box, he’s down on the field calling things, and we had a great relationship," Smith said.

That relationship would go beyond just football. The pair became so close that Smith was a groomsmen in Crawford's wedding. Crawford's wife, Angie, would later coach Smith's daughter in softball at Houston County High.

"It’s been a great relationship. His family is very special to me and our family," Crawford said.

A year ago, Smith got the call to be the head coach at Perry High School and Crawford has stepped to be the top man at Houston County. The intra-county head-to-head has not done anything to stunt the two coach's relationship. However, it has sparked their competitive fires.

"I told him, 'There ain't no football player that may move in or move out that don’t have no loyalty to nobody, or no coach or no football game that is ever gonna come between my and your friendship,'" Smith said. "He knows that I want him to win all of them, but I don’t want him to win Friday and he feels the same way about me."

"First off, I’m just glad to see him be successful and have the opportunity to be a head coach. That’s what you want for your friends. When you care about them, you want to be successful, but when you play them, you want to beat them," Crawford said.

But at the end of the game, it will still be all love between two lifelong friends.

"Win, lose, or draw, after the game the other night, the first thing I’m going to do is walk across that field, I'm going to shake your hand and I’m gonna tell you I love you," said Smith.

"Football is a synopsis of life, you know?" Smith asked. "It's going to end. The game's going to be over with and we’re going to shake hands and love each other just like we always do. I wish him the best after the game is over with and his season as well."

Perry takes on Houston County August 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Freedom Field in Houston County.

