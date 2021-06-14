Houston County Bears host offensive line camp

Offensive linemen at Freedom Field in Warner Robins are preparing to win games on Football Friday Nights

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s the summertime, and that means it’s time for student athletes to go camping. 13WMAZ Sports hung out with offensive linemen at Freedom Field in Warner Robins and to learn how they are preparing to win games on Football Friday Nights in the fall.

Houston County head football coach Ryan Crawford explains that camps like these are helpful for all offensive linemen.

“Really, it doesn’t matter which offensive scheme you run,” says Crawford. “Drills are drills and different types of blocking schemes are so important, because in the game of football, from the normal person who really understands, offensive linemen are huge.”