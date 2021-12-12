Houston County High School names Jeremy Edwards as head coach

Edwards was offensive coordinator at Warner Robins High School, where he helped guide the Demons to back-to-back state championships

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Board of Education voted on the hiring of Jeremy Edwards Tuesday afternoon to become the new head coach of Houston County High School.

Edwards replaces former head coach Ryan Crawford, who served the last 5 seasons there.

Edwards more recently has been the offensive coordinator at Warner Robins High School, where he helped guide the Demons to back-to-back state championships including last week's win over Calhoun.

Prior to his stint in Warner Robins, Edwards was the offensive coordinator at Cairo High School in south Georgia.