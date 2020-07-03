WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Not many sports programs can claim to a dynasty like the Houston County Sharks. The Sharks are winners of 7 straight wheelchair basketball state championships. A win Friday afternoon over Henry County extended the streak to 8 straight.

At the end of regulation, both teams were tied at 21-21, forcing an overtime. In OT, trailing 22-21, the Sharks' Dylan Thomas scored the game winning basket with 9 seconds left to win the game 23-22, claiming another American Association of Adapted Sports Programs wheelchair basketball title.

WMAZ

The win was especially rewarding for Sharks head coach Christy Jones and assistant coach Melissa Ring-Hartman, who battled and overcame breast cancer during the season.

WMAZ

"This is the most special one of all. We have awesome seniors. Both coaches have been battling breast cancer this year, and we both feel like we haven't given them our all this year, so for them to come out and work and win this game like they did, it makes me feel so good and I'm so proud of them. First game of the year, we lost to Henry County for the first time in 6 years. We stepped back and changed and went to work and we got better in practice, and every day, we just got better," said Jones.

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Jamal Taylor

RELATED: Central Georgia teams advance to GHSA basketball finals

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Jordan Jones

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Stacie Jones

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Nadia Reese

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.