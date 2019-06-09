MACON, Ga. — Howard's first year starting quarterback Jaylon Clark is coming off his best game as a Husky under center, racking up 164 yards, passing along with 79 yards rushing, two touchdowns, and a big win for the program over First Presbyterian Day School.



“Last year he led the scout team quite a bit for us and played JV for us but now its his time. He worked all summer long and led his offensive group to score a lot of points this last game, he just keeps getting better and better," Head Coach Paul Carroll said.



Now it is back to the daily grind. Jaylon says he is on a mission to keep the winning ways alive along with the help of backfield mates Javarsia Meadows and Jeremiah Kelly.



Jaylon's younger brother, Javion, is also under his leadership both on and off the field, but he says the impact goes both ways.



“We just lead each other and if I make a bad play, he shakes me up. If he makes a bad play I shake him up and we just move on from there," Clark said.

Jaylon’s favorite sport is Social Studies, and he realizes the numbers in the grade book are more important than statistics on the football field. That is why he is proud of his 3.1 GPA.

Carroll agrees.

“He does a good job in the classroom. He shows what a Howard Husky football player is supposed to be on and off the field,” Carroll said.



The future seems bright for Clark under the lights on Football Friday Nights.

Clark and his teammates look to make it two wins in a row when they take on Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ed Defore Sports Complex.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.

RELATED: Prep Talk with Jehlen Cannady

RELATED: Team 13 MVP: Victor Kulkosky

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Lizzy Mitchell