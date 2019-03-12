SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — A group of hunters is hoping to give back to the community by donating legally-harvested deer or hog meat to families without meals across the state.

They're called the South Carolina Hunters and Landowners for the Hungry.

Since forming in 2004, they have delivered more than 500,000 pounds of wild meat to food insecure communities across South Carolina.

Now, they're hoping to expand.

Leaders of the volunteer-driven, non-profit are asking hunters to donate all or part of their harvest to the organization through participating, local processors, allowing the meat to be distributed to people in need statewide.

"I think one-in-seven people in South Carolina is food challenged. Most people don't know what it's like to be hungry," Bob Williams, organization chairman, said. "I just think all of us feel that it's our Christian duty to help our brothers and sisters out."

To find out how to get involved or donate visit http://www.schuntersforthehungry.com/.