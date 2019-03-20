ATHENS, Ga. — For the last two football seasons, 13WMAZ Sports Anchor Marvin James has tried to get an off-the-field interview with Jake Fromm about his experience as quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs (UGA). On Tuesday, he finally got it.

Q: Talk to me a little bit. I know football is your love and passion, but talk to me a little bit about the great outdoors.

A: For me that’s something I can always fall back on. It’s an extreme passion of mine. I think it started with my granddad. When I was younger going to the lake they used to live on, fishing out there and being on the water, him teaching me how to deer hunt, duck hunt, turkey hunt…everything. It’s just a place I can go to – life comes at you fast and at this place I can always slow down and get in the deer stand any time I want.

RELATED: Butcher Shop scores with Fromm burgers

Q: Let’s talk about your family, it’s going to be a little different for the Fromm household this year with three boys playing Division I college football. How have your brothers picked your brain or what have you shared with them?

A: It’s awesome, I know the Lord has blessed our family. I know my parents are extremely thankful for all three of us to be out playing football. I don’t know if they ever drew it up or thought about it this way, but I’m glad we’re here. It’s going to be tough on mom and dad to try and pick and choose games. I think they’re kind of joking around the dinner table hoping Tyler and Dylan get redshirted. It’s going to be fun. With Dylan and Tyler, I’m not trying to teach them how to do life and stuff at college but I’m always here for them. I’ve spoken a couple words to them about it and it comes at you fast. I want them to be their own people too and I know they’re both enjoying where they’re at.

Q: Coming off the field from the Sugar Bowl, it wasn’t the ending that you wanted, but at the same time it was a learning experience. Going into this season, you’re probably used to losing players now. How are you looking forward to being a stronger leader this year?

A: We lost a lot of production. We had up on the board yesterday (Tuesday, March 18), 1,300-1,400 snaps that needed to be replaced. That’s the deal about the turnover every single year. You’re always going to lose productive guys – it is what it is. A lot of guys are hungry in that offensive room right now and itching to get some of those snaps, some of those yards, some of those touchdowns. For me it really comes down to not being with the other guys, but leading and trying to push them in the right direction. Showing them how we learn, showing them how we do things, I can kind of push their back a little bit and say let’s do it this way. I’m pumped for that opportunity and a lot of guys on the team are willing to do that.

RELATED: 'I got hooked' | Sugar Bowl photographer shows 'scratch' after Bevo attacks Georgia bulldog

Q: This is your third spring. You’re a veteran, how does that feel coming into it this year?

A: It’s crazy. Thinking back, it seems like mom and dad just dropped me off a couple days ago. I’m here now, I guess sometimes I feel like an old dude. I’m super thankful to be here and I’m so much more comfortable. You can tell in the off-season how much easier it is for us older guys. We’re excited to go out and play and show what that work has done from year 1 to now.

Q: You guys have been knocking on the door (of the National Championship) and playing tough ball. The players have gotten better and better. Will that continue to drive you even in the off-season being that close to it with Alabama?

A: You know what it takes to get there and then you have to go that much more to get over the edge. It’s tough, it really is. You try to come up with different ways in your head [like] we have to train this way, or I have to do this. It’s tough – it’s physically and mentally demanding. You just know what it takes and go harder. Some guys are willing to do that and some guys aren’t. It’s my job to push and lead the guys on the team to want to do that.

Q: Jake Fromm is a household name. We talked back in the day about Little League, but now every College Gameday they’re talking about you. You get [injured] on vacation and that makes the news. Did you ever in your wildest dreams think you’d be that name that resonates with so many people?

A: No. It’s crazy. I wish I knew all the answers and it is what it is, but I’m thankful for it and I’m truly blessed to be in the position I’m in. I’m here and trying to live the best I can and hopefully I don’t mess up too much.

RELATED: From Little League to UGA: Jake Fromm's rise to the top

Q: How has Houston County and living in Warner Robins prepared you for this stage of your life?

A: I am extremely thankful to have a family who I think raised me the right way, to have great coaches at Houston County High School, great people in that school system. It’s unbelievable. I’m thankful to grow up where I did and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Q: What would you say to those younger kids looking up to you… the ones wearing your jersey and walking the same hallways you did?

A: Keep working. Keep striving. It’s tough, but anything that’s easy isn’t worth having. You want it to be tough that way when you get to that level, you make that prize worth it. That’s one thing, I feel like I put in a lot of work to get where I’m at. I’m not exactly where I want to be, but I’m getting there.

RELATED: Jake Fromm visits former Houston Co. classmate in need of kidney