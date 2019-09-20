ATLANTA — The strategic business decision of a grocery store in Royston, Ga. officially rippled all the way to "big soap."

Irish Spring joined Twitter a few days after Dill's Food City removed its soap from the shelves in Royston. The brand's second tweet ever ribs the University of Georgia for not using its products ahead of Saturday's matchup with Notre Dame.

Of all the wild and tertiary impacts college football has on our lives, a soap brand joining Twitter is among the most unpredictable.

Nationally, it may not make a ton of sense.

Football fans in the south are just different, though. And as Dill's Food City showed us all, the SEC's slogan, "It Just Means More," continues to describe our part of the country perfectly.

Nothing should really come as a surprise this week, though, with Georgia's largest ever non-conference home game pitting the third-ranked Bulldogs against the seventh-ranked Irish.

Georgia leads the series 2-0 all-time, with a win for the National Title in the 1981 Sugar Bowl, and a program-defining victory in South Bend in 2017.



This year's edition kicks off at 8 pm Between The Hedges. If there was any doubt about how monumental this game is, ESPN's 'College Gameday' will be on campus.

Expect the soap shortage from Dill's Food City to make an appearance on the show.

Outside of the statistical analysis about how poor Notre Dame's rushing defense could fare against Georgia's mauling offensive line and deep rushing attack, the story of the week surrounding this game was, and still is, a tale of Georgia fans refusing to use a product with the word 'Irish' in its name.

And Georgia fans - if you typically use Irish Spring, and you are attending Saturday's game at Sanford Stadium, please consider finding another way to keep yourself clean.

