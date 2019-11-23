The Fromm parents are splitting time in the stands cheering for three different college football teams.

Oldest son Jake Fromm is a top Dawg at the University of Georgia. Twins Dylan and Tyler Fromm are hoping to make their own names at Mercer University and the University of Auburn

The Fromm brothers say although they’re miles apart, their love for football continues to strengthen their bond.

“Thinking back, I kind of miss high school football on Friday,” says Jake Fromm.

The Fromm trio took the field together at Houston County High School for two seasons, with Jake setting multiple records and earning All American status before heading to Athens. The younger brothers emerged from Jake’s shadow after transferring to Warner Robins High School.

Tyler also achieved All American status, and Dylan took the title of best high school player in the state.

Now, all three brothers are living their dreams at the next level.

“I love my family, and to be able to have three boys play college football is special,” says the oldest Fromm.

Dylan Fromm, a freshman quarterback at Mercer, is wrapping up his red-shirt season. He says the first year has taught him a lot.

“From day one to now, I can say I definitely learned a lot and improved as a person and as a player.”

Dylan’s twin brother Tyler went through the same highs and lows as a red-shirt tight-end at Auburn. Tyler could not do an interview with us because of Auburn athletic rules for freshman players.

Dylan says the twin brothers are super-competitive but know it's a process. “Eventually, it will be our time, and in that time, we'll be ready,” says Dylan.

The state line between the three doesn't stop them from continuing to build each other up. The brothers keep up with each other on FaceTime and constantly check the scores at the different schools.

“I think that soon as you get apart and separate, you realize how much you mean to one another, and we see that. It's good to catch up on our daily lives and to make sure we have priorities straight and make sure we're acting the way we're supposed to be acting,” Dylan said.

The twins say Jake leads the pack of brothers on and off the gridiron. The older brother says he’s excited to see his brother succeed on the college level.

“I can't wait to see what they are going to do with their future and how they're going to play. I just hope they are honoring the Lord at Mercer and Auburn and they are doing the best they can and serving the best they can,” said Jake.

With the three spending Saturdays hundreds of miles apart, travel plans get complicated for their parents. The Fromm parents managed to attend all of Jake's games and some of Dylan and Tyler's.

“They are doing a good job of supporting all three of us. They do it every week,” says Dylan.

The Fromm brothers say it's all about faith, family, and football.

Dylan will wrap up his first season Saturday, November 23rd when Mercer travels to UNC for the season finale. Tyler has two more games including the Iron Bowl and Jake takes on Texas A&M on Saturday, November 23rd, Tech on November 30th and the SEC Championship the first weekend of December.

The brothers plan to spend Christmas break together before Jake and Tyler's bowl season begins.

