Former Houston County Bear, Jake Fromm makes NFL debut

Fromm entered Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Editors Note: The video in this story is from previous sports coverage

Current New York Giants and former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm has officially made his NFL debut.

The Houston County High School graduate entered at quarterback during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, completing six of twelve passes for 82 yards.

The Giants went on to lose to Dallas, 21-6, falling to 4-10 on the year.

Fromm was signed by New York from the Buffalo Bills practice squad on November 30.