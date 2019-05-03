High School Basketball Coach James Lunsford most recently celebrated the milestone of 800 wins over his 40 plus year career this past season, something he says, is bigger than the game.

"800 wins, means I've worked with more than 500 or 600 young people and we've been able to win consistently and we've been able to utilize basketball to help young people be successful," Lunsford said.

Currently Lunsford is the head coach at GMC Prep, where he has been since 2009. But it was his tenure at Baldwin High School in the 1980s and 90s which helped him create one of the more impressive resumes in the area and across the state. He attributes a lot of that success to fellow coaching legends of the past, he also called friends.

"But when we came through Donald Richarson and Walt from Northeast, Chip Malone and all those guys we were just as interested in trying to help our young people as we were winning games," Lunsford said.

Although 800 is a meaningful number to coach, the number of Student Athletes he helped reach the next level is something that stands out in his eyes above the rest.

"I'm just happy for that because one thing I always started with is academics. Making sure kids are able to do their academics and making sure I had an academic focus. And from that I'll try to work with them in basketball," Lunsford said.

In his office at GMC, are pictures of former players and familiar NBA greats, that Lunsford has helped in some way or another along his journey and he says his final stop in GMC is still carrying the mission of building the player first.

"I came over here for not as much the games we win. Really my goal is to be competitive," Lunsford said. "And to make sure my kids graduate and make sure they go off to college and be able to work in that area."