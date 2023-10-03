Georgia Bulldog Javon Bullard welcomed home as national champion

The former Baldwin Brave spent the day visiting with eight different Baldwin County schools.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — When the Georgia Bulldogs won it all in 2022, Javon Bullard came back home to Milledgeville. One year later, the Dawgs have done it again and Bullard is home again -- but this time, as much more than just a national champion.

Friday in Milledgeville, number 22 jerseys could be seen wherever you looked. The energy literally bounced off the walls, as Bullard and his family made stops at eight separate Baldwin County schools.

"An opportunity like this, when it presents itself, you can't turn it down," Bullard said. "Every time I have the opportunity to give back to my city, I'm looking to always do so."

"I'm a football player myself so it just inspires me to go hard every single day," Baldwin County student Brandon Burney said. "When I grow up I want to be just like him."

The tour eventually ended up at the place it all began for Bullard -- Baldwin High School.

"As a kid you always have those dreams and ambitions but to actually see those things surface in front of you and for your city to actually see you make it, it's huge," Bullard said. "I give all the honor and glory to God."

Underrecruited and maybe overlooked, but on Friday, Javon Bullard also came back home as a two-time defensive MVP in the College Football Playoff semifinal and National Championship games.

The message on Friday?

"You can do it," Bullard said. "Don't let anybody tell you that you can't do it. God has a purpose for all of us, God has a plan for all of us, and I feel we've got to do what we need to do in order to fulfill God's purpose so just keep going."

From the biggest stage in the country -- to the biggest stage in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Baldwin County's celebration of its hometown hero will continue on Saturday with a parade honoring Javon Bullard and his success.