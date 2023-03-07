A 49-time runner of the AJC Peachtree Road Race passed before his 50th. Now 49 people will run it in his honor.

Jimmy Haddle of Douglasville was a fixture both at the AJC Peachtree Road Race and in his church community.

ATLANTA — While it's easy to think that most AJC Peachtree Road Race stories begin outside on a track, this one begins inside, in a community of faith.

First United Methodist Church of Douglasville is set to honor one of their own at this year's race. Jimmy Haddle, who grew up in Douglasville and attended services at FUMCD all his life, had a lifetime's worth of friends in town and at church.

"Jimmy was born on February 14th, which was just perfect because he just had the biggest heart of anyone you would ever meet," Dawn De Klerk said of her dear friend.

Jimmy worked out early every morning and many of his friends joined him in the gym.

"Jimmy, he was the type of guy that you could go up to and say, 'Jimmy, we need a donation from you for the Boy Scouts' and he would say how much and he would write a check," his longtime friend Kip Berry said.

Jimmy was a hometown hero. He was quarterback for Douglas Central High School and a lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

But he was most known for running the Peachtree. Jimmy had a lifetime goal of running 50 Peachtrees.

"He was so patriotic being in the military and all, so July 4th was like his Super Bowl," De Klerk said.

Nothing could keep Jimmy from running the Peachtree. In 2006 he had a heart attack, but still made it to the finish line in 2007.

But two weeks after last year's race and his 49th time running, Jimmy passed away from a brain aneurysm. His church was devastated for him.

"Last time I saw Jimmy was on a Wednesday. And we're at the gym and that morning he had his Peachtree shirt on from the race. And then Saturday morning I actually got a call from his Sunday School class and I immediately called Kip Berry to find out what was going on," De Klerk said

"I was there when he passed and it was very emotional. Very emotional," Berry said, remembering that day.

Jimmy's death left everyone heartbroken, but also resolved to finish what he started.

While presiding at his funeral, Pastor Roger Vest came up with the idea of running Jimmy's 50th race for him.

"I said, you know it would be great. I said I just had this idea that came up and I thought it would be a neat way to honor him," Roger said. "And after the service I talked to Dawn De Klerk, and she said several of us in his spin class are already talking about this so we're going to make it happen."

"Because he was such a positive light," Dawn said. "And I wanted to be able to help to do this for him this year as a tribute to Jimmy."

The whole community at First United Methodist Church in Douglasville got behind the effort. They recruited 49 people to run for each year Jimmy ran the race, and they even used some unconventional ways to recruit them.

"I baptized the son of this family and I found out he was on the cross country team at school, and I said boy do I have an opportunity for you," Vest said.

And they'll all be running in Jimmy's Peachtree t-shirts that Dawn and Kip sold to each of the 49 runners to help raise money for Jimmy's favorite charity, Loving Hands.

"He was one of those types of people that would do whatever was needed and wouldn't gripe about it," Leigh-Ann Champion, executive director of Loving Hands said.

What began at a funeral is now a real celebration of life - 49 Jimmys running for what would have been his 50th race.