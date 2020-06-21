MACON, Ga. — The Macon Bacon are headed into their third year of summer baseball and are fresh off their first championship series appearance.

This year they will have a new head man in charge as the Bacon hired Jimmy Turk to lead them in year three.

The Macon Bacon have plenty to build on this summer after a season that saw their first ever playoff win, home playoff win and championship appearance.

That was under the direction of coach Danny Higginbotham. This season, Turk is the new cook in the kitchen.

"They had a successful year and I think that's why they brought me in. One, because of the way I run the team, the way I do things. I think [Macon Bacon president] Brandon [Raphael] felt like I could bring in a competitive team that was going to continue winning on the field," Turk said.

Turk is the recruiting coordinator for the 2018 ACCAC champion, South Mountain Community College. There he coaches batters, outfielders, and first base. He's no stranger to summer baseball either.

For the last two summers he's coached the West Nebraska Pioneers to back-to-back championship appearances and one title in the Expedition League.

"It kind of gave me a good insight on how I wanted to run things if I continued to be a head coach and making this move to the CPL, I hope I can take a lot of those situations that I've been through and use them," Turk said.

The Bacon will have a shortened season. With COVID-19 concerns, Turk has had his hands full filling a roster.

"In the time we're in right now, there's just so much uncertainty so guys are trying to figure out if its worth it or not. So I've definitely had to make a lot of movement with my roster in the last couple weeks," he said.

Have no fear, the Bacon are at full strength and are ready to put on a show come July 1 against those Savannah Bananas.

The team reports to Macon on June 24 to begin practicing on June 25. The team's first home game will be July 2.

