John Milledge, Brentwood win GISA track and field state championships

The Brentwood School's girls are AA state champions and John Milledge Academy's boys are AAA state champions

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — Two Central Georgia schools brought home GISA track and field state championships from the state meet in Locust Grove over the weekend.

The Brentwood School's girls are AA state champions and John Milledge Academy's boys are AAA state champs.

Brentwood scored 114 points and were gold medalists in four events.

Morgan Massengale in the discus throw winner with a 106-6' throw. Cameran Francis won the triple jump with a jump of 32'-7.50." Anne Marie Sheppard swept the hurdles. She ran a 16.86 100 meter hurdle and a 49.01 300 meter hurdle.

Head coach Kena Lindsey was named AA state coach of the year.

John Milledge scored 144 points and took gold in six events. Devin Kitchens is the shot put champion with a 48'-6" throw. Carson Dyer's 145'-2" throw earned him gold in the discus. Tommy Collier ran a 41.63 in the 300 meter hurdles.

The Trojans "A" team won the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 43.46. The time was .02 seconds short of a state record set by Frederica in 2016. The team consisted of Grayson Hopkins, Valynsky Calhoun, Patrick McDonel and Chaze Goddard.

The Trojans "A" team also won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:31.32. The team consisted of Marcus Prestwood, Patrick McDonel, Spencer Beahm and Valynsky Calhoun.

Head Coach Steve Franklin was named AAA state coach of the year. John Milledge has won state championship in football, boys basketball and boys track and field in the 2020-2021 school year.

Here is the full list of medalists.

Brentwood School Track and Field

Morgan Massengale - 1st - Discus

Cameran Francis - 1st - Triple Jump, 3rd - Long Jump

Anne Marie Sheppard - 1st - 100m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles

Faith Black - 2nd - Shot Put

Shelby Daniels - 2nd - Long Jump

Emerson Sheppard - 2nd - 200m Dash

Isabell Ahrens - 3rd - 400m Dash

Wells Muller (Boys) - 1st - High Jump

John Milledge Academy Track and Field

Devin Kitchens - 1st - Shot Put

Carson Dyer - 1st - Discus

Tommy Collier - 1st - 300m Hurdles

"A" Team 4x100m Relay - 1st - 43.46s

Grayson Hopkins, Valynsky Calhoun, Patrick McDonel, Chaze Goddard

"A" Team 4x400m Relay - 1st - 3:31.32

Marcus Prestwood, Patrick McDonel, Spencer Beahm, Valynsky Calhoun

"A" Team (Girls) 4x400m Relay - 1st - 4:20.81

Mariah Clements, Kaela Clark, Sydney Chambers, Ellen Ryan

Je'Mazin Roberts - 2nd - Shot Put, Discus

Landen Burney - 2nd - Triple Jump

Ellen Ryan - 2nd - 400m Dash

"B" Team 4x400m Relay - 2nd - 3:37.87

Taylor Dixon, Carson Tom, Jeremiah Hill, Jamon Sneed

"A" Team (Girls) 4x100m Relay - 2nd - 52.28

Mariah Clements, Ellen Ryan, Olivia Rhodes, Ella Hudgin

Tommy Collier - 3rd - 110m Hurdles

Spencer Beahm - 3rd - 400m Dash