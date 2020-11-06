MACON, Ga. — Johnny Walker, best known to fans as Atlanta's "Mr. Wrestling II," with his bionic knee lift, has died at the age of 85.

Walker was a popular star in Championship Wrestling from Florida and Georgia Championship Wrestling throughout the 1970s and 1980s and was religiously featured to perform at the Macon Coliseum on Tuesday nights.

Under the persona of Mr. Wrestling II, Walker was able to win and hold many individual and tag team titles in the NWA and throughout professional wrestling during his 35-plus years in the sport. Walker made his debut in 1955 and retired in 1990, but came out of retirement in 2007 at the age of 73.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

